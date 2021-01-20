Donald Trump has granted clemency to 143 people, as one of his very last acts as president.

White House released the full list of names, 73 of whom were pardoned and 70 of whom had their sentences commuted and

Some notable public figures on the list…

– Former 2016 Trump campaign CEO and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, indicted for mail fraud and money laundering as part of a private fundraising group to build a section of the border wall.

– Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, serving a 28-year sentence for corruption.

– Former GOP Congressman Randall “Duke” Cunningham, who served eight years for bribery.

– Former GOP Congressman Rick Renzi, who served two years for extortion, bribery, insurance fraud, money laundering, and racketeering.

– Former RNC finance chair Elliot Broidy, awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiring to lobby on behalf of foreign governments (China and Malaysia).

– Former GOP political operative Paul Erickson, currently in prison for wire fraud and money laundering charges that arose out of the Special Counsel Robert Mueller probe.

– Rappers Lil Wayne (Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr.)and Kodak Black (Bill Kahan Kapri), both of whom are facing weapons charges.

Despite a very public campaign, including on-air lobbying by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson just hours earlier, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was not granted a pardon. Neither were national security leaders Edward Snowden and Reality Winner.

And though there had been rumors he was under consideration for a commutation or pardon, currently incarcerated felon Joe Exotic was granted clemency.

