William Taylor, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, shut down a Republican congressman in a fiery clash over whether President Donald Trump committed an impeachable offense during his call with Ukraine’s president.

During the afternoon session of Wednesday’s House Intelligence hearing, Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) raged at Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, in an effort to get them to comment on whether Trump’s conduct was impeachable.

“So, in this impeachment hearing today, where we impeach presidents for treason or bribery or other high crimes, where is the impeachable offense in that call?” Ratcliffe said. “Are either of you here today to assert there was an impeachable offense in that call? Shout it out! Anyone?!”

Only, the two men — appearing as fact witnesses — made clear that would not offer an opinion on that subject. In fact, as part his opening statement to the committee, Taylor explicitly said that he would not opine on the question of whether Trump should be impeached.

“While I am aware that the committee has requested my testimony as part of impeachment proceedings, I am not here to take one side or the other or to advocate for any particular outcome,” Taylor said at the outset.

So Taylor shut down the line of inquiry.

“Mr. Ratcliffe, if I can just respond. Let me just reiterate—”

“I’ve only got a minute left,” Ratcliffe said, interjecting.

“You asked the witness a question,” House Intel chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said.

‘I withdraw the question!” Ratcliffe said.

But Schiff allowed Taylor to respond, and the ambassador shut down the congressman.

“Mr. Ratcliffe, I would just like to say that I’m not here to do anything are having to do with the [decision] about impeachment,” Taylor told the congressman. “That is not what either of us are here to do. This is your job.

Watch above via Fox News.

