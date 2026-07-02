Trump Made 327 Stock Purchases the Day Before He Announced ‘This Is a Great Time To Buy’ and Paused Tariffs

On April 8, six days after President Donald Trump sent markets spiraling downward by announcing sweeping unilateral tariffs on dozens of countries, Trump made 327 stock purchases. The next day on Truth Social, he urged people to buy stocks, shortly before declaring the tariffs paused.

The president released a 927-page disclosure on Tuesday showing he made at least $2.2 billion in 2025, mainly from his cryptocurrency and real estate ventures. That includes $636 million via a Trump Organization affiliate responsible for the $TRUMP memecoin and nearly $600 million in income at World Liberty Financial, which Trump and his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump co-founded. About half of WLF was purchased last year by an investment firm backed by the United Arab Emirates.

At 9:37 a.m. ET on April 9, 2025, Trump posted, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT”

Later that day at 1:18 p.m. ET, he said, “I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately.” Trump said that the pause did not apply to imports from China.

The tariff announcement came in the middle of the trading day, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 37,388 and closed at 40,608, a jump of nearly nine percent on the back of Trump’s revelation.

The day before, Trump scooped up shares of several companies across 327 purchases, including Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. He purchased between $100,001 and $250,000 in shares of each of those companies. Apple and Nvidia had especially strong days on April 9, surging 15% and 19%, respectively.

On April 2, 2025, which Trump proclaimed “Liberation Day,” he announced staggeringly high tariff rates on most imports while justifying them with bogus calculations to falsely allege that other countries were similarly tariffing U.S. products. The president has repeatedly claimed that the tariffs on U.S. imports are paid by the exporting country, even though they are in fact paid by the U.S. entity importing the goods, the price of which tends to go up as costs are passed on to consumers.

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