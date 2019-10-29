President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had a strange encounter with a child dressed as a Minion from the Despicable Me movies during the Trump administration’s third Halloween bash, Monday.

At the Halloween party, where the president was giving out candy to young attendees, he was recorded by Sky News patting a Minion-dressed child on the head with a Hershey’s chocolate bar before placing it on top.

Melania, following her husband, also placed a candy bar on the child’s head.

As the child walked away, both candy bars slipped off and tumbled to the floor as President Trump laughed.

According to CNN, the attendees were “children of military families, as well as local elementary school students,” and families “waited for more than an hour in a line that stretched to the east wing side of the White House, winding through the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden,” for their chance to receive some Halloween candy from the president.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]