Tucker Carlson Says Trump Has Realized That ‘The Biggest Threat To His Administration Is Israel’

Tucker Carlson claimed on Wednesday that President Donald Trump understands that “the biggest threat” to the administration is Israel.

Carlson delivered a lengthy monologue about Israel during the latest episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, where he has gradually turned against Trump. The former Fox News host’s support for Trump began to fully come apart in February, when the U.S. and Israel launched a war on Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly gave a presentation in the White House Situation Room weeks before the war and said that Iran was ripe for regime change. After the prime minister left the room, members of Trump’s inner circle cast doubt on Netanyahu’s claims, but the president went ahead with the war anyway.

Despite a massive aerial bombardment, the Islamic Republic did not fall and has asserted control over the vital Strait of Hormuz. The Trump administration and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding that has been criticized even by the president’s supporters as being too lenient on the country.

In a post on X on Wednesday night, Carlson wrote:

It took a while, but Donald Trump has finally figured out that the biggest threat to his administration is Israel.

The post featured a video of Carlson’s show, which began with him slamming Israel.

“Israel cajoled, convinced, threatened, however they did it, got the U.S. government to fight this war, a regime change war, in Iran on its behalf with it as a partner,” he said. “Israel and the United States partnered in this war. Different goals, but somehow a partnership.”

Later on, Carlson added:

But they’re not really partners. One country is many times the size of the other country, both in population, territory, and resources. They’re not even closely comparable. This is the elephant and the flea. And moreover, the little country is wholly, totally dependent on the big country for everything. For everything. For its economy. For its intelligence. And more than anything, for maintaining its territorial ambitions and providing for its defense. But the little country refuses to recognize that, both out of arrogance and because it’s in a state of total hysteria and can’t think straight. And so, that’s the rub, right there. The little country somehow has control over the future of the big country, but the big country is solely responsible for the little country being able to do anything at all. And only one side understands this, and that’s the big country.

Carlson then pivoted to remarks made last week by Vice President JD Vance, who criticized members of Netanyahu’s cabinet who maligned Trump’s deal with Iran, which includes a provision requiring Israel to cease its invasion of southern Lebanon. However, Israel has continued bombing the country.

Vance said, “Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time. And he happens to be the head of state of the world’s superpower. If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.”

“Yeah, you think?” Carlson reacted. “It’s criticism, but it’s not an attack. It’s an acknowledgement of reality. And it’s a call to change behavior.”

Watch above via The Tucker Carlson Show.

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