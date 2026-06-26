Top Texas Republican Declares Separation of Church and State ‘Should Have No Power’ Over Americans

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick declared that separation of church and state “should have no power” over Americans during a Friday appearance from the White House’s Oval Office.

Appearing alongside Patrick were, among others, Senior Advisor to the White House Faith Office Paula White-Cain, Dr. Phil McGraw, Dr. Ben Carson, and President Donald Trump, to receive an official presentation of the recent Religious Liberty Commission report.

As of Friday, Texas became the first state in the nation to officially require that public school students read sections of the Bible.

“No president in our history has stood more for God than this president,” said Patrick on Friday.

He continued about the Religious Liberty Commission:

The overwhelming majority of our witnesses said that they were attacked and punished, and what was used against them was one phrase that’s not in the Constitution, and that phrase is “separation of church and state.” The left has used that one phrase, that was one line out of one of hundreds of letters by Thomas Jefferson, to batter and hammer people of faith for the last 70 to 80 years, and this report will speak very clearly that we want to be sure Americans understand that they cannot be attacked by that phrase any longer.

After listing some of the report’s recommendations along with fellow commission members, Patrick chimed in again:

Again, the separation of church and state is not in the Constitution, and from this day forward, if anyone says that to you, and they’re in public office or serve in any agency at any official capacity, they have to point out exactly where you have violated the Constitution because you have not. And from this day forward, that phrase should have no power over people of all faiths ever again in America.

Watch the full clip above via Newsmax.

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