President Donald Trump went after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) again, just as the state affirmed Joe Biden’s 2020 victory for the third time.

“The Republican Governor of Georgia refuses to do signature verification, which would give us an easy win,” Trump said. “What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding?”

Trump sent out his tweet shortly after Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, announced in a press conference that the state will move ahead and certify its results after once again determining Biden the victor. This comes after Raffensperger repeatedly rejected Trump’s evidence-free claims that the election results were compromised by mass voter fraud.

“It’s been a long 34 days since the election on November 3rd,” Raffensperger said. “We have now counted legally-cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged.”

Trump’s tweet also comes amid his recurring dispute with Kemp, part of which stems from his demand for a signature audit of Georgia’s ballots. ABC News notes that Raffensperger previously explained the signature matching safeguards already in place for Georgia, plus “there is no way to match the absentee ballots back to the envelopes they were returned in because the state’s constitution affords voters the right to a secret ballot.”

