“What’s the point?”

That, according to ABC News, is what an unnamed White House adviser has concluded when it comes to being on top of President Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

ABC reports that “multiple” White House aides have turned off notifications for the president’s tweets, which can number in the hundreds on some days. They add that several top advisers admit policy proposals are “often overshadowed by controversial statements coming from the president’s Twitter account.”

The ABC report centers on fears inside the Trump campaign that the president’s behavior is responsible for an alarming drop in his polling numbers nationwide and in key swing states. It comes days after Trump’s latest widely condemned Twitter rant — in which the president spread the unfounded conspiracy that Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old Buffalo man who was hospitalized after being shoved to the ground by two police officers, was an “ANTIFA provocateur” who may have staged the incident.

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur,” Trump wrote Tuesday. He added, “I watched, he fell harden than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

White House staffers are now, evidently, following the lead of Republican senators — who recently have twisted themselves in knots avoiding comment not only on the president’s smear of Gugino, but also on the president’s photo-op holding up the Bible outside of a Washington Church last week.

Yet White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany publicly defended Trump’s spreading of the Gugino conspiracy — stating that the president was raising “legitimate questions.”

