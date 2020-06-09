comScore

Republican Senators Run for the Hills to Avoid Comment on Trump’s Smear of Elderly Protester Attacked By Police

By Charlie NashJun 9th, 2020, 2:22 pm

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Republican senators ran for the hills on Tuesday in an effort to avoid commenting on President Donald Trump’s recent suggestion that a 75-year-old protester who was attacked and hospitalized by police could have been an ANTIFA agitator.

After 75-year-old activist Martin Gugino was shoved by Buffalo police officers, which resulted in him falling back and banging his head as blood poured from his ear, President Trump tweeted, “Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur.”

“75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner,” Trump theorized. “Could be a set up?”

Reporters quickly flocked Republican senators on Tuesday for their thoughts on the president’s post, but the majority of them were uninterested in providing much comment.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told reporters, “I saw the tweet, it was a shocking thing to say, and I won’t dignify it with any further comment,” while Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), after reading a printed out version of Trump’s tweet given to her by Politico congressional reporter Burgess Everett, reportedly gasped and said, “Oh lord. Ugh… Again, why would you fan the flames? That’s all I’m going to say.”

Many Republican senators, however, opted to tread lightly with their words or avoid commenting altogether.

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) told reporters “it’s a serious accusation,” but that “most of us up here would rather not be political commentators on the president’s tweets,” while Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) claimed, “I didn’t see it. you’re telling me about it. I don’t read Twitter. I only write on it.”

“You know, a lot of this stuff just goes over my head,” Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) proclaimed.

“Voters can evaluate that,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN). “I’m not going to give a running commentary on the president’s tweets.”

Senators Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), Cory Gardner (R-CO) all tried to duck out when asked about the post, while Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said, “I didn’t see it. I saw that he did fall and my heart goes out to anybody who gets hurt. Right now this is a tough time. I hope everybody understands that we can peacefully protest but we can’t riot.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) commented, “I don’t think Donald Trump’s going to change his behavior,” and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said, “I think it would best if the president did not comment on issues that are before the courts.”

Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) claimed, “No real response to it so I don’t think it should be surprising in general because he tweets a lot.”

President Trump’s post was criticized by social media users on the left and right.

