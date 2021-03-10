WSJ Releases ANOTHER Tape of Trump Pressuring GA Official About Election: ‘Something Happened There’

Remember how Donald Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to pressure him over the election results in that state?

Well, the Wall Street Journal has just released the audio of ANOTHER call Trump made to Raffensperger’s office about the election. This particular call was first revealed in January in reporting from the Washington Post, but the audio has not been released until now.

Trump called Frances Watson, chief investigator in the Secretary of State’s office, and wasted little time touting his wins in other states, as well as repeating his false claim that he won Georgia.

“Something happened there, something bad happened,” Trump said. “If you go back two years, and if you can get to Fulton, you’re gonna find things that are gonna be unbelievable… Fulton is the motherlode.”

Watson told the then-president, “We are only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts.”

“The people of Georgia are so angry at what happened to me. They know I won, won by hundreds of thousands of votes, it wasn’t close,” Trump continued to insist.

“When the right answer comes out, you’ll be praised,” he added. “Whatever you can do, Frances, it’s a great thing, it’s an important thing for the country, so important. You have no idea, so important.”

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis is investigating Trump over his efforts to pressure state officials on the election.

You can listen to the call here.

