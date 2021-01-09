BREAKING: Trump Made ANOTHER Call to Georgia Officials, Reportedly Asking Them to ‘Find the Fraud’

President Donald Trump called Georgia election officials asking them to “find the fraud” in the 2020 election, the second such phone call to be reported this week.

This week has been a very long year, but you may recall it began with the release of audio from a bombshell phone call in which Trump spent an hour cajoling Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help him overturn that state’s election results.

On Saturday, The Washington Post‘s Amy Gardner reported that a week earlier, Trump called an investigator working on a case that Raffensperger had opened, and asked him to help “find the fraud” that could deliver him victory.

The paper also says the call could expose Trump to obstruction charges:

President Trump urged Georgia’s lead elections investigator to “find the fraud” in a lengthy December phone call, saying the official would be a “national hero,” according to an individual familiar with the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the conversation. Trump placed the call to the investigations chief for the Georgia secretary of state’s office shortly before Christmas — while the individual was leading an inquiry into allegations of ballot fraud in Cobb County, in the suburbs of Atlanta, according to people familiar with the episode. The president’s attempts to intervene in an ongoing investigation could amount to obstruction of justice or other criminal violations, legal experts said, though they cautioned a case could be difficult to prove.

Raffensperger confirmed to the Post that the call happened, but said he did not know what was said on the call. The paper did not identify the investigator.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]