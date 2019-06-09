comScore

‘You’re Mentally Unwell’: George Conway Calls on Trump to ‘Resign and Seek Psychological Treatment’

By Aidan McLaughlinJun 9th, 2019, 9:27 am

George Conway Unleashes on Trump in Twitter Thread

George Conway, the husband of White House aide Kellyanne Conway, went of on President Donald Trump in a series of stunning tweets Sunday morning deeming the president “mentally unwell” and calling on him to resign from office.

Conway, a frequent and harsh Trump critic, responded to a tweet in which the president defended his attacks on the media.

“You’re not ‘presidential’ at all, period. You’re mentally unwell,” Conway wrote. “You engage in bizarre, irrational, self-defeating behavior, which prompts criticism of you, which triggers more bizarre, irrational, self-defeating behavior. You would have been fired from any other job by now.”

“Do yourself and the country a favor,” Conway continued in another tweet. “Resign and seek the psychological treatment you so obviously need.”

Conway proceeded to link to “two great books discussing your myriad psychiatric problems.”

“And if anyone has any doubt about the question, ask yourself this: If, say, a CEO of a major publicly-held company engaged in conduct remotely similar to what we’ve seen of Donald J. Trump over the past 2-1/2 years, what would happen?” Conway asked. “How long would she or he last in the job?”

George and Kellyanne’s book club must be a riot.

[Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Aidan McLaughlin - Managing Editor

Aidan McLaughlin is the Managing Editor of Mediaite. Send tips via email: aidan@mediaite.com or via Signal: 917-817-8266. Follow him on Twitter: @aidnmclaughlin

Your server is running PHP version 5.4.16 but WordPress 5.2.1 requires at least 5.6.20.
You may also like: