comScore

New CNN/Des Moines Register Poll Shows Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg Surging Upward

By Connor MannionJun 8th, 2019, 10:38 pm

A new poll conducted by CNN and the Des Moines Register shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg surging in the polls in Iowa.

To contrast, frontrunners Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appear to have lost some support–though they still remain in the lead at 24% and 16% respectively, according to the Des Moines Register.

Warren is only 1% behind Sanders in the poll at 15% percent, while Buttigieg has surged up from 1% to 14% from a previous poll.

The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel noted that, collectively, Biden and Sanders have lost about 12 percentage points from a prior poll.

CNN Political Director David Chalian noted of the poll “this has Joe Biden with a lead, but it is not as big of a lead that we’ve seen in recent national polls. And you see it bunched up amongst the three virtually tied for second place: Sanders, Warren, and Buttigieg.”

“The great majority of these candidates don’t even crack 5% in this poll. Only five candidates do crack that 5% threshold,” Chalian told CNN’s Ana Cabrera Saturday night.

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Your server is running PHP version 5.4.16 but WordPress 5.2.1 requires at least 5.6.20.
You may also like: