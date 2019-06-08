New CNN/Des Moines Register Poll Shows Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg Surging Upward

A new poll conducted by CNN and the Des Moines Register shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg surging in the polls in Iowa.

To contrast, frontrunners Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appear to have lost some support–though they still remain in the lead at 24% and 16% respectively, according to the Des Moines Register.

Since last poll Biden: 24% (-5)

Sanders: 16% (-9)

Warren: 15% (+6)

Buttigieg: 14% (+13)

Harris: 7% (+0)

Klobuchar: 2% (-1)https://t.co/HMQ8CT1if2 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 9, 2019

Warren is only 1% behind Sanders in the poll at 15% percent, while Buttigieg has surged up from 1% to 14% from a previous poll.

Combined Sanders/Biden vote in DMR polls December: 51%

March: 52%

June: 40% The “other candidates will grow once they get name recognition” theory looks solid. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 9, 2019

The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel noted that, collectively, Biden and Sanders have lost about 12 percentage points from a prior poll.

CNN Political Director David Chalian noted of the poll “this has Joe Biden with a lead, but it is not as big of a lead that we’ve seen in recent national polls. And you see it bunched up amongst the three virtually tied for second place: Sanders, Warren, and Buttigieg.”

“The great majority of these candidates don’t even crack 5% in this poll. Only five candidates do crack that 5% threshold,” Chalian told CNN’s Ana Cabrera Saturday night.

