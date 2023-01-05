‘A Debacle’: Morning Joe Delights in Mocking ‘Loser’ Trump’s Weakening Power Over Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership Struggle

Morning Joe put on a great deal of mockery for Donald Trump as the panel agreed that the chaos surrounding Kevin McCarthy’s House Speaker bid demonstrates the former president’s declining power.

The conversation began on Thursday when Joe Scarborough noted how Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) thumbed her nose at Trump by rejecting his call for Republicans to back McCarthy. Since McCarthy’s defectors have brought his number of failed speakership votes to 6, Scarborough assessed that these holdouts must not be feeling any pressure to follow Trump on this matter.

Willie Geist agreed, saying Trump’s “lack of influence on this process” could be seen with Matt Gaetz’s snarky response to Trump’s call to back McCarthy.

“He has really been pushed to the wayside,” Geist said. “They’re just not listening to him.”

Jonathan Lemire got in next, saying, “A couple of Republicans I spoke to last night were really struck. They think this is the first time that the word ‘loser’ is being attached to Trump.”

“He’s on a losing streak in terms of elections, but it’s this one, the 2022 midterms, is the first time where he’s really being blamed,” he said. After tracking the history of Trump and McCarthy’s relationship, Lemire assessed, “[Trump] seems to be backing off a little bit here. Afraid, perhaps, of being associated with another failed effort, even as McCarthy’s allies think they are making progress. It’s been a debacle, and Trump’s contributed to it, and it shows — at least for the moment — his grip on the Republican Party, even among his most fervent acolytes, has weakened.”

After some more mockery from Scarborough, Charlie Sykes got in to speak further of Trump’s “dramatically diminished” influence and how it has failed to help McCarthy.

Whoever becomes Speaker will be the mayor of Crazytown. Donald Trump will continue to throw his weight around, But this is a remarkable moment. As Jonathan said, the one thing that Donald Trump fears the most is to be considered a loser. That label is sticking to him. He also fears being irrelevant, and that was really on display yesterday.

Scarborough rounded this out by saying Trump’s place as the “biggest loser” of 2022 was cemented in how the ex-president blamed pro-life Republicans for why the GOP underperformed in the midterm elections.

Watch above via MSNBC.

