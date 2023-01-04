WATCH: Lauren Boebert BOOED on House Floor For Calling Out Trump Over McCarthy Support

Lauren Boebert, a staunch supporter of Donald Trump, was booed on the House floor as she called on the former president to urge Kevin McCarthy to give up his bid for House Speaker.

“Let’s stop with the campaign smears and tactics to get people to turn against us, even having my favorite president call us and tell us we need to knock this off,” she said on the House floor on Wednesday ahead of the fifth consecutive vote for Speaker, where McCarthy failed again to get the necessary 218 votes. “I think it actually needs to be reversed. The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that, ‘Sir, you do not have the votes and it’s time to withdraw.’”

With 222 Republicans in the House, McCarthy can only afford to lose four Republicans.

Trump has endorsed McCarthy for House Speaker and called on Republicans on Wednesday morning to give McCarthy the gavel.

“Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN, CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA,THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE “HOUSE” TWICE!” posted Trump on his social media site, Truth Social, on Wednesday.

Watch above via CNN.

