The United States passed the mark of 11 million coronavirus cases on Sunday, with hospitalizations due to complications caused by the virus also at an all-time high.

“There is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic is surging,” CNN Newsroom anchor Ana Cabrera said on Sunday afternoon. “It is skyrocketing in this country. The U.S. just surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases. Just a grim milestone. And it only took six days to go from 10 million to 11 million.”

“Yesterday saw the second-highest number of new daily Covid cases, second only to the day before,” she added.

“The nation’s health care system is overrun, as hospitalizations continue to soar. The U.S. set a new record high number of patients hospitalized with the virus just yesterday. More than 69,000. In fact, we’ve been above 60,000 people hospitalized five days in a row now,” Cabrera stated. “We didn’t even get that high last spring or during the summer surge.”

“And it is everywhere,” Cabrera concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]