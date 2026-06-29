‘This is Nuts!’ CNN Data Guru Warns Dems’ ‘Leftward Lurch’ Fueled by ‘Toxic’ Chuck Schumer’s Unpopularity

CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten warned Monday that the Democratic Party’s “leftward lurch” was a manifestation of “struggling” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) “toxic” unpopularity.

Enten’s harrowing analysis came as CNN anchor John Berman introduced his segment with a clip from Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) demanding “new leadership” for the party across Congress, in the House and Senate, before noting to the data analyst beside him that the Democrats already have a Democratic leader in the Senate.

“They have a Democratic leader in the Senate in Chuck Schumer but I think Elissa Slotkin is channeling Democratic voters on this one, because it’s no longer the overall electorate that doesn’t like Chuck Schumer – look at this change among Democrats themselves!” Enten began.

Pointing to the big board, he continued: “Chuck Schumer’s net favorable rating with Dems now versus the last time Democrats were going for that Senate majority in early 2020: look at this, Chuck Schumer was 40 points above water, very much on the positive side of the ledger with Democrats.”

“Look at this, look at this change, this is nuts!” he said, pointing to the current numbers: “Now he’s a point underwater with Democrats! Chuck Schumer isn’t unpopular overall, he is that, he’s not just that, he’s actually not popular with Democrats!”

“Again, to be clear, this is among Democrats?” Berman pressed.

Enten laughed in shock: “This is among Democrats where Chuck Schumer is struggling.”

The data analyst then pivoted to Schumer’s home state of New York where he pointed out that in early 2020 his approval was 75%, but that it had since dropped to 47%.

“I tell you, these numbers scream primary challenge two years from now,” he warned.

Continuing, Enten said that the numbers were part of a “larger picture” as Democratic voters turned against the party’s leadership, “specifically” – he noted – Schumer.

“He is actually underwater nationally with Democrats and even in his own home state of New York, the Empire State. He can’t even reach 50% favorable rating with Democrats,” he added.

Enten continued to argue that “one of the ways” the mood change among voters had “manifested itself” was in the “leftward lurch” in midterm primaries “and a rise of progressive Democrats [and] democratic socialists.”

The data analyst then focused on the Democratic primary for governor of Colorado as a case in point, flagging how the odds have “totally flip flopped” and now incumbent Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO), a “longtime” lawmaker, was now “underdog” to challenger Phil Weiser, the state’s Attorney General. Elsewhere in Colorado, he noted “30-year Democratic incumbent, [Rep.] Dianne Degette” is also “in trouble.”

“This is how toxic the Democratic brand in Washington, D.C. is,” Enten said. “And Chuck Schumer in particular.”

Watch above via CNN.

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