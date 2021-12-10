Rand Paul Trolls Fauci, Says He’s Having 57 Guests for Christmas: ‘No Vaccine Passport’ But They Must ‘Understand the Constitution’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) fired another salvo at Dr. Anthony Fauci in their long-running feud over all things Covid-19.

Speaking with Sean Hannity on Friday night, the senator said the infectious disease expert has an “impulse to authoritarianism.”

Hannity began the interview by taking issue with New York’s vaccine mandate for children and Fauci.

“Kids now – they’re mandating in New York – to get into a restaurant have to be vaccinated between the ages of five and 11,” said the Fox News host. “But the rate of kids during this whole pandemic – five to 11 – dying [of Covid] is equal to that of that of kids who die from the flu on any given year, pretty close. He doesn’t want to delve into the science of natural immunity. I never hear him talk about monoclonal antibodies that have been shown an enormously effective and everything that I’ve read and see. So explain to me, why is this only one-size-fits-all medicine all the time?”

“You know, these people won’t be happy until they get your newborn,” said Paul. “I mean, they really want to get your newborn inoculated before they leave the hospital. They’re going to restrict certain things. They’re not going dispense schooling, but they’re also going to try to get them before they leave the hospital. I think it’s outrageous and ignores the science.”

The senator objected to the idea that not enough people have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

“The truth from the CDC is quite the opposite,” said Paul. “Over age 75, 97% of people have voluntarily chosen to be vaccinated. Between ages 64 and 75, 99% of people have been vaccinated. So, we are voluntary accepting this. Most people at high risk have been vaccinated. This is a disease of the elderly, not of children.”

Paul added that Fauci isn’t following the science before informing Hannity viewers of his Christmas plans.

“He’s not obeying science,” he said.” He’s sort of granting his impulse to authoritarianism. His default position is always, ‘How can I control people? How can I regulate people?’ But I can tell you he’s not going to be too happy with the Paul family Christmas. We have 57 for Christmas, no vaccine passport. The only requirement is that you have read and understand the Constitution.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com