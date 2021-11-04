In what was another clash between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul, the head of the Biden Covid response accused the Kentucky senator of being “egregiously incorrect” on allegations he funded gain-of-function research in China.

“History will figure that out on its own,” Paul shot back.

Paul and Fauci clashed on the issue of the National Institutes of Health funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China. There has been speculation that the coronavirus originated and leaked from WIV.

“Until you accept responsibility, we’re not going to get anywhere close to trying to prevent another lab leak of this dangerous sort of experiment. You won’t admit that it’s dangerous,” said Paul during a Senate committee hearing with top health officials in the Biden administration about responding to the coronavirus pandemic. “And for that lack of judgment I think it’s time that you resign.”

Fauci replied that “there were so many things that are egregious misrepresentation here … that I don’t think I’d be able to refute all of them.”

The nation’s top infectious diseases expert went on to say that Paul accused him of being “unwilling to take any responsibility for the current pandemic.”

“I have no responsibility for the current pandemic,” said Fauci, causing Paul to lift his arms in apparent frustration and shake his head.

Fauci also disputed that “the overwhelming amount of evidence indicates that’s a lab leak.”

“I believe most card-carrying viral and molecular virologists would disagree with you,” said Fauci. “That it’s much more likely, even though we leave open all possibilities, it’s much more likely that this was a natural occurrence.”

Fauci went on to make a third point, but not before Paul interrupted him. But Fauci was able to proceed and refute that it’s “completely incorrect” that the NIH “continues to support research” at WIV.

“You approved it in August of last year,” said Paul.

Paul added that if Fauci is “going to be dishonest he ought to be challenged.”

The committee’s chair, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) told Paul to let Fauci respond and that Paul’s time for questioning already expired.

“Well, I don’t have any more to say except to say that, as usual, I have a great deal of respect for this body of the Senate and it makes me very uncomfortable to have to say something, but he is egregiously incorrect in what he says,” said Fauci, referring to Paul. “Thank you.”

“History will figure that out on its own,” replied Fauci.

Watch above, via Fox News.

