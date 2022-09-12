‘Absolutely Disgusting’: Gutfeld Accuses DHS Secretary of ‘Taking a Crap on 9/11’ After He Warned of Domestic Terrorism While at Ground Zero

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld slammed Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday over some remarks he made while at Ground Zero.

Mayorkas was in Lower Manhattan to mark the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, when Islamist foreign nationals flew airliners into the Twin Towers.

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday, Mayorkas discussed potential domestic terrorism.

“The threat landscape has evolved considerably over the last 20 years,” he said. “We are seeing an emerging threat of course over the last several years of the domestic violent extremists.”

He went on to denounce “an ideology of hate, anti-government sentiment, false narratives propagated on online platforms, even personal grievances.”

Gutfeld said he’d planned to talk about midterm election polling data but said he hadn’t seen the Mayorkas interview before.

“That is a government official basically taking a crap on 9/11,” Gutfeld said on Monday’s installment of The Five on Fox News. “He basically marginalized the memories of those people by equating to some kind of political agenda. It’s absolutely disgusting.”

“That’s what you’ll see all of the Democrats do,” co-host Dana Perino added. “Kamala Harris did it yesterday on Meet the Press as well. So, you have all of that happening. In the meantime, you’ve got terrorists, the actual terrorists, they’re not on our timeline.”

She added, “If I were Mayorkas, I would’ve said – even if the White House said, ‘We need you to make this point’ – I would’ve said, ‘Not today.'”

