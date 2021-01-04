Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt raised questions about the integrity of the 2020 election, insisting that conservatives “feel like it was rigged.”

On Fox & Friends Monday, the hosts discussed President Donald Trump’s controversial call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, as well as plans by a number of Republicans to object to Joe Biden’s 2020 Electoral College victory.

The vote blockade is currently being spearheaded by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), who is demanding an investigation into the 2020 election after Trump has spent months pushing baseless claims that it was stolen through mass fraud.

Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy agreed that Trump and his legal team have never been able to produce evidence of fraud in court. Earhardt responded to that by pushing rumors about votes cast by dead people, or people who received multiple mail-in ballots.

“So many people have questions,” she said. “Integrity is so important and there are these battleground states where they changed the laws, they changed the rules at the last minute and people have a problem with that. They are worried that if they don’t do something about it now, this will continue and mail-in ballots will continue in the next election.”

Doocy and Kilmeade pushed back on Earhardt, again pointing out that the Trump team has failed to provide evidence to substantiate such rumors.

Doocy also noted that Raffensperger debunked many 0f the president’s election conspiracy theories on their call, including the claim that thousands of dead people voted in Georgia (there were two instances, per Raffensperger). After Doocy reiterated that Trump hasn’t presented any solid evidence in court, Earhardt continued to insist that such claims are based on how conservatives “feel” as opposed to facts and evidence.

“I think people who are staunch conservatives in our country just feel so defeated because of this election,” she said. “They do feel like it was rigged and to see what’s happening in Georgia, that Democrat could have the House. Democrats could have the Senate and the presidency. It’s disheartening for a lot of people.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

