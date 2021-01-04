Well, this isn’t something you see very often: significant daylight between President Donald Trump and Fox & Friends, which has long been considered the cable news connoisseur’s favorite cable news show.

Audio of a Saturday phone call between Trump and Brad Raffensperger leaked on Sunday, which revealed the commander in chief to be what some have called delusional and desperate for the Georgia Secretary of State to find 11,000 votes that would overturn the presidential election results in that state. During the call, Trump cites numerous debunked and baseless conspiracy theories, none of which have been presented in court where lawyers risk getting disbarred if caught lying to a judge.

This audio comes on the heels of news that Senator Ted Cruz leads a cabal of a dozen GOP senators who plan on objecting to the Electoral College certification vote on January 6th until there is an unprecedented “emergency audit” to look into allegations of voter irregularities.

Fox & Friends opened Monday’s show largely focused on a Georgia state run-off election and how critical it is for the Republican party that the GOP maintains control of the Senate and provides a legislative check on the democratically controlled White House and House. But eventually, the conversation turned to voter fraud allegations, introduced by Ainsley Earhardt, who repeated lots of baseless rumors. “I hear people saying they have got dead people’s ballots,” she posited, “I heard one lady say she got four ballots in the mail. Two of them were for the people who lived in her house before, and both of them are dead.” and “so many people have questions.” Brian Kilmeade interjected, ostensibly about the Cruz gambit, saying, “It’s got no shot of success.”

Steve Doocy stepped in and provided what some may see as a refreshing voice of reason. Replying to Earhardt’s baseless suggestions, Doocy politely noted, “That’s the case that Donald Trump and his lawyers have put out. They said there is all this evidence,” he noted. “But they haven’t really produced the evidence,” Doocy noted he had read the entire transcript of the call between Trump and Raffensperger, noting how the president spoke of thousands of dead people voted and the Secretary of State down in Georgia said, that after looking into it, they only found two.

Kilmeade then noted that Trump’s inflamed rhetoric during the 11th hour, and a scheduled protest on the day of the congressional certification vote, concerns him. “I just worry about you have that along with the protest the president is calling for on Tuesday and Wednesday. I mean, this is the type of anarchy that doesn’t work for anybody, Republicans or Democrats in the big picture. And I just think it’s up to the president’s legal team to produce what they are telling them they have.” After mentioning the baseless claims of dead people voting, Kilmeade added “so far there is no proof of it.”

“There have been a number of the president’s supporters who have said things on TV or on social media that have, you know, clouded the waters where it’s like wow, thousands of dead people. Dominion machines and all that stuff,” Doocy chimed in, “But interestingly enough, that information is never entered into a court because you cannot present information to a court if you do not have the evidence. And so far we haven’t seen the evidence. Maybe today at noon bring out the evidence but we haven’t seen the evidence.”

Watch above via Fox News.

