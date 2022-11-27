Al Sharpton Accuses Trump of Attempting ‘Michael Jackson Moonwalk’ with ‘Nonsensical’ Nick Fuentes Statements

MSNBC’s Al Sharpton deemed Donald Trump’s statements on his recent meeting with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes “nonsensical,” arguing on Sunday there is no way the former president would not know Fuentes was coming to his dinner.

West, now going by Ye, revealed he recently met with Trump and said he brought along white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Ye claimed Trump praised Fuentes, and the notorious racist confirmed he spoke to Trump, a “hero” of his. Ye also said he asked Trump to be his vice president in 2024, while Trump claimed it was an “uneventful” dinner and he does not know Fuentes.

Sharpton joined Jonathan Capehart on Sunday and accused the president of attempting a “Michael Jackson moonwalk” to avoid controversy. Sharpton cited his own meetings with former President Barack Obama to argue it would be impossible for Trump to have the level of ignorance about Fuentes that he is claiming to have.

“Donald Trump is a former president. He still has Secret Service. The Secret Service screens who visits the former president,” Sharpton said. “When I’ve been around Barack Obama since he left the White House, you have to say who you’re bringing. Are you saying that this man is running for president again and doesn’t screen who he allows to come to the dinner table?”

Sharpton flat-out accused Trump of lying about his knowledge of Fuentes.

“He knew who he was meeting with. He knew the background and now he’s trying to, in many ways, do the Michael Jackson moonwalk when it does not apply,” he said.

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan reported Trump was “very taken” and impressed with Fuentes, citing a source familiar with the dinner, despite Trump’s repeated claims about not knowing Fuentes.

Watch above via MSNBC

