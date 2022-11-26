‘This Is A F***ing Nightmare!’ Trumpworld Leaking Amid Nuclear Meltdown Over Trump’s Dinner With White Supremacist Fuentes

Trumpwrold is in a full-on nuclear meltdown over former President Donald Trump’s dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and anti-Semitism-spouting entertainer/entrepreneur Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago, according to leaks from Trump’s inner circle.

Trump set the political media world on fire Wednesday night when he hosted West and Fuentes for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort home, sparking a flurry of developments that dominated news over the Thanksgiving holiday.

While Trump tried to distance himself from Fuentes and denials gave way to confirmation that the neo-Nazi did, indeed, sup with Trump and West, accounts of the dinner began to trickle out with descriptions of Trump’s very favorable reaction to Fuentes.

And not only are Trumpworld figures leaking details about the dinner to the press, they’re also running to reporters about the internal panic over the dinner, with one figure telling NBC News “This is a fucking nightmare!”:

“This is a f—ing nightmare,” said one longtime Trump adviser who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of stoking the former president’s ire at “disloyal” people who criticize him. “If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here’s another reason why.” All three sources familiar with the dinner told NBC News there was one glaring inaccuracy in Trump’s statement: Trump knew one of the three “friends” brought by the rapper, Karen Giorno. She was the Trump campaign’s Florida director in 2016 and the former president knows her by name and sight, the sources said. In addition to Giorno and Fuentes, Ye also brought along another man who was an associate, according to the sources. The source familiar with the dinner conversation said the dinner grew heated after Ye — who announced another run for president in 2024 on Thursday — asked Trump to be his running mate. Trump then began insulting Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, according to the source and a video that Ye posted to Twitter on Thanksgiving Day recounting the dinner.

NBC’s Trump sources repeated Trump’s claim not to have known who Fuentes was when the dinner began, but Fuentes himself cast doubt on the idea that Trump was unaware of his existence and significance.

“I don’t know if I’m going to say he didn’t know me, but… certainly he didn’t know that I was me when I arrived at the dinner,” Fuentes said Friday night.

One big problem for Trumpworld: there’s nowhere to hide in a holiday news cycle that has seized on this story — while the holiday absence of Republicans to react to the news figures to extend the story well into next week.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com