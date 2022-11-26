A new and stunning detail has emerged about former President Donald Trump’s bombshell Mar-a-Lago dinner with anti-Semitism-spouting entertainer/entrepreneur Kanye West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes: Trump reportedly asked Ye to be his running mate.

Trump set the political, media, and human world on fire Wednesday night when he hosted West and Fuentes for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort home, sparking a flurry of developments that dominated news over the Thanksgiving holiday.

While Trump tried to distance himself from Fuentes and denials gave way to confirmation that the neo-Nazi did, indeed, sup with Trump and West, accounts of the dinner began to trickle out with descriptions of Trump’s very favorable reaction to Fuentes.

As for West, Trump explained away his meeting with the imploding star and waved away his campaign of explicit anti-Semitism in another in a series of statements:

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice concerning some of his difficulties, in particular having to do with his business. We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he should definitely not run for President, “any voters you may have should vote for TRUMP.” Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on ‘Tucker Carlson.’ Why wouldn’t I agree to meet? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.

But according to someone close enough to Trump to have been at that dinner, there was more to the conversation than that — a lot more. ABC News’ Will Steakin and Olivia Rubin wrote:

A source at the dinner told ABC News that Ye asked Trump to be his vice president during the dinner and that toward the end of the meal the former president “started bad-mouthing Kim Kardashian,” Ye’s ex-wife.

They went on to note that “Trump’s dinner with Fuentes and Ye comes just weeks after he announced his 2024 presidential bid.”

Since the midterms, Republicans have been increasingly comfortable speaking up about Trump, and this story — aside from the stunning nature of the detail — is also an example of a Trumpworld source going to the media with a story that isn’t so flattering to Trump.

