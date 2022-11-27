Elon Musk Joins Twitter Crowd Brutally Mocking Alyssa Milano for Giving Back Tesla to Protest His Twitter Takeover

Milano accused Musk’s Twitter of being “in alignment with hate and white supremacy,” urging advertisers to avoid the social media platform.

Actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano was brutally mocked after declaring on Twitter that she’d given back her Tesla in protest of Elon Musk’s leadership of Twitter, including by Tesla CEO Musk himself.

“I gave back my Tesla,” Milano announced this week. “I bought the VW ev. I love it. I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model.”

I gave back my Tesla. I bought the VW ev. I love it. I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 26, 2022

Milano’s protest was laughed off by numerous right-leaning critics, many of them pointing out Volkswagon’s historical links to the Nazi Party for the actress in case she wants to ditch that purchase too — Volkswagon was founded in 1937 while Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party were in control of Germany. Musk even joined in on the mockery of Milano at one point.

“Volkswagen was literally founded by the Nazi’s and Hitler,” conservative pundits Keith Hodge and Kevin Hodge posted. The message received an emoji-filled reply of endorsement from Musk.

🤣💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

“The best way to protest Elon Musk is to buy a Tesla from his company and then give it back” https://t.co/mtKKqERdLQ pic.twitter.com/SvjNHptuEV — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 27, 2022

Numerous other pundits replied by pointing out the same awkward connections tied into Milano’s protest.

“Hey Alyssa, ya might want to brush up on your history,” country musician and Fox Nation host John Rich tweeted.

Hey Alyssa, ya might want to brush up on your history:https://t.co/8DY25Z5Lo9 https://t.co/8M48KOY8pq — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) November 26, 2022

“Cough up the $8,” actor and outspoken conservative James Woods tweeted, referring to Musk’s new subscription service for the platform, meant to tighten the profile verification process.

Cough up the $8. pic.twitter.com/jaeJWK7lld — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 27, 2022

So brave. “Originally operated by the German Labor Front, a Nazi organization, Volkswagen was headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. In addition to his ambitious campaign to build a network of autobahns and limited access highways across Germany, Hitler’s pet project.” https://t.co/f5UnPjBOj1 pic.twitter.com/Wsking7OKH — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 26, 2022

Wait until you learn about the history of Volkswagen. 😂 — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) November 26, 2022

Imagine thinking you’re woke and owning @elonmusk by trading your American-made car for one literally founded by Nazis. #ratio https://t.co/tiglVlRJp2 — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) November 26, 2022

You mean the same VW Hitler loved? https://t.co/uzA9p5SE5Q pic.twitter.com/RhOWzUK8ym — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 27, 2022

Who wants to tell her? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 27, 2022

Musk has chosen to tangle with other protesting celebrities on Twitter since his takeover, including feuding multiple times with author Stephen King. Like Milano, King is no fan of Musk’s Twitter leadership or his verification subscription service. He even suggested Twitter should be paying him instead.

