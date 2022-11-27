Elon Musk Joins Twitter Crowd Brutally Mocking Alyssa Milano for Giving Back Tesla to Protest His Twitter Takeover
Milano accused Musk’s Twitter of being “in alignment with hate and white supremacy,” urging advertisers to avoid the social media platform.
Actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano was brutally mocked after declaring on Twitter that she’d given back her Tesla in protest of Elon Musk’s leadership of Twitter, including by Tesla CEO Musk himself.
“I gave back my Tesla,” Milano announced this week. “I bought the VW ev. I love it. I’m not sure how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. Publicly traded company’s products being pushed in alignment with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem to be a winning business model.”
Milano’s protest was laughed off by numerous right-leaning critics, many of them pointing out Volkswagon’s historical links to the Nazi Party for the actress in case she wants to ditch that purchase too — Volkswagon was founded in 1937 while Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party were in control of Germany. Musk even joined in on the mockery of Milano at one point.
“Volkswagen was literally founded by the Nazi’s and Hitler,” conservative pundits Keith Hodge and Kevin Hodge posted. The message received an emoji-filled reply of endorsement from Musk.
Numerous other pundits replied by pointing out the same awkward connections tied into Milano’s protest.
“Hey Alyssa, ya might want to brush up on your history,” country musician and Fox Nation host John Rich tweeted.
“Cough up the $8,” actor and outspoken conservative James Woods tweeted, referring to Musk’s new subscription service for the platform, meant to tighten the profile verification process.
Musk has chosen to tangle with other protesting celebrities on Twitter since his takeover, including feuding multiple times with author Stephen King. Like Milano, King is no fan of Musk’s Twitter leadership or his verification subscription service. He even suggested Twitter should be paying him instead.
