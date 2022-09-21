Attorney Alan Dershowitz dismissed the New York attorney general’s civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump Wednesday as “political.”

The Harvard Law School professor emeritus also argued those allegedly defrauded were large banks who, if they feel defrauded, can go after Trump on their own.

New York AG Letitia James announced a civil suit against the former president and three of his adult children Wednesday morning. James accused the family and others in the Trump organization of inflating the values of the business’s assets dating back years in order to secure favorable loan terms.

The state of New York wants to collect $250 million and also ban the former president, as well as Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump from practicing business in their home state.

On Newsmax TV’s American Agenda, Dershowitz argued James is fulfilling a campaign promise by going after Trump. He also argued if the lawsuit were legitimate, those who were victims of fraud are capable of suing the Trump family on their own.

“The first thing I would do if I were Trump’s lawyers is move for the recusal and disqualification of Letitia James,” he said. “I like Letitia James, she’s a very nice person, but she campaigned on the promise to get Trump before seeing any evidence, and so she is just fulfilling a campaign promise.”

Dershowitz added:

You can’t have prosecutors even civilly prosecuting a defendant if they’ve made a campaign promise that they have to [fullfill]. They’re not neutral and objective, and look, who are the people who were defrauded here, they claim? The biggest banks in the world. Why can’t the biggest banks sue him and take care of themselves? Why does Leticia James have to be out there protecting and defending the biggest banks in the country who haven’t sued him at all?

Dershowitz concluded the lawsuit “doesn’t pass the test of a legitimate civil complaint,” and he added, “I think they should be challenging it very vigorously.”

Watch above, via Newsmax TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com