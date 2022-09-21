WATCH: Michael Cohen Positively Giddy Over Trump Lawsuit, Shoutout from AG: ‘Holy S**t! Did You Guys Just Hear What Happened?’

Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was quick to express his excitement over a newly-announced lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James against Trump and three of his children, accusing them of allegedly fraudulently representing the value of properties and businesses.

The former lawyer was mentioned by James in her Wednesday announcement, with Cohen previously accusing Trump of fudging valuations during his time working for the man until 2018. He testified before Congress and his work with the former president and his organizations. He pled guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations.

“Holy shit! Did you guys just hear about what happened here in New York?” Cohen said in a video posted by MeidasTouch.

Cohen was also excited at the shoutout from James.

“I want to personally thank Tish James for mentioning me, for crediting me for the starting of this unbelievable lawsuit,” he said.

Cohen also took to Twitter to offer his personal thanks to the attorney general.

“I want to personally thank @TishJames for acknowledging my participation and assistance in bringing accountability to the Mandarin Mussolini!” he wrote.

I want to personally thank @TishJames for acknowledging my participation and assistance in bringing accountability to the Mandarin Mussolini! My journey to the truth has been filled with sadness, pain and anger. Todays announcement makes it al worth it!!! pic.twitter.com/1hQKXkGS6J — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) September 21, 2022

Trump’s former lawyer appears to believe he could be of some value in this legal fight too, promising he will be supporting the effort against his former employer however he can.

“They will all be held accountable for their dirty deeds,” he said of the Trumps. “Rest assured. I’m going to continue to push forward. I am going to continue to assist and provide the information that’s requested of me. Any day it is needed. Any day it is asked of me.”

