Alec Baldwin’s Wife Makes Impassioned Plea to ‘Enemies’ to Stop Attacking Him: How Much Can Someone Take Before Crumpling Under ‘Psychological Torture?’

Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, made an impassioned plea on a recent Instagram post asking for enemies to stop attacking her husband.

Hilaria took to the site on Wednesday to express her unwavering support for her husband and praise him for his strength during the months following the deadly shooting on the set of the film Rust.

Baldwin was involved in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming the movie. He’s insisted that he’s cooperated fully with police and the he didn’t pull the trigger of the gun.

Hilaria began the heartfelt sentiment by saying:

To enter your world and become your person has been both a joy and an eye opening experience. How many wonderful moments, meeting incredible people, doing amazing experiences, and building a family. I am forever grateful. Every day. The darker part is seeing behind the curtain at how some of this “business” can function and the blows and sacrifices that someone in the public eye takes for speaking up for what they believe and for helping others. Enemies of these missions seek to destroy you, in order to delegitimize your voice and purpose. This is not a new tactic… it’s as old as history… yet, how easy it is now more than ever to slander people and cherry pick and piece together strands taken out of context, “opinions”, or complete fabrications. And how some people believe it or stay silent out of fear.

She elaborated about the team work involved in the last few months. “Somos un buen equipo,” she wrote, loosely translated as “We make a good team,” in Spanish.

How many times I’ve experienced people stopping you and thanking you for your philanthropy in the arts, your work with children, fighting for our environment, and yes, we all know: our politics. People see how hard you fight for what you believe is right. And we are grateful. Listen to these voices. turn down the volume on the darkness and negativity. I am the one that sees you in your dark moments…the human moments—away from the movie stardom and public figure that people are so quick to elevate or execute. My empathy for your humanity is endless… unfortunately, having experienced the dehumanization myself, (another old tactic to go after the spouse of your enemy)…leads us to the moments when we think: how much more can one body and one mind take before we crumple beneath the psychological torture?

Hilaria praised her husband for helping others and using his voice to lift up the less fortunate.

I don’t know the ending to any of our stories, but I do know that while we are living, I want you to be told time over time how much we see you and appreciate you. And we know that you are carrying quite a load, using the privileged place of your public voice for good. Not everyone with your privilege chooses this path. And we know it’s hard. So many love you, AB, we are here for you to lean on and feel safe.

The post was accompanied by a sentimental picture of the couple holding each other.

