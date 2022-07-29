Alex Jones Producer Tries to Implicate Megyn Kelly on Witness Stand Claiming She ‘Trapped’ Jones Into Talking About Sandy Hook

The Alex Jones defamation trial continued yesterday with InfoWars producer Daria Karpova taking the stand once again where she implicated Megyn Kelly as the reason Jones returned to his theories on Sandy Hook.

Jones is currently facing a lawsuit from the families of Sandy Hook victims who are seeking damages after the far-right radio host spread theories that the entire shooting back in 2012 was a hoax.

Alex Jones’ attorney F. Andino Reynal led the questioning of Karpova and asked why, after choosing to be silent on the topic of Sandy Hook for several months, Jones began to speak out about the tragedy once more in 2017.

Reynal asked about Jones breaking his silence, saying, “What if anything caused that to change in 2017?”

“I believe that was when Megyn Kelly had reached out to Alex Jones, asking him to appear on her show,” Karpova said.

“How did Alex respond to the invitation by Megyn Kelly,” Reynal pressed.

“At first he — I mean he knows it’s — they lie, but she convinced him that it’s not going to be about Sandy Hook because he explicitly did not want to continue to bring — bring up Sandy Hook and aggravate parents in any way,” Karpova replied.

“She convinced him that this was gonna be a friendly interview — that Sandy Hook was not gonna come up and that, um, it — she just wanted to get to know him as a personality and as a man,” she added.

After Karpova detailed that Kelly traveled to Austin to conduct the interview and stayed in town for several days for the filming, Reynal then inquired about the moment Jones and his team realized the interview was taking a turn.

“I believe that he didn’t realize that until it was already time for the interview and it was already taped, Karpova replied. “She made it all — She made it all to be about Sandy Hook and she trapped — She set a trap for him that he fell into.”

Reynal asked about the response to the interview amongst staff at InfoWars after Jones had been “entrapped” by Kelly.

“I mean, everyone was very upset about it. There were people who did not want him to do the interview in the first place, but you really cannot tell Alex what to do. He’s gonna do what he wants to do. Um, and the people were just realizing that it was a really, really bad mistake that he had done,” Karpova responded.

The interview was set to air around Father’s Day 2017 and Karpova recalled that Jones was “absolutely horrified by,” the timing.

Listen above via Law & Crime.

