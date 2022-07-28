WATCH: Alex Jones’ Attorney Flips Off Lawyer For Sandy Hook Families Post-Court

Attorneys involved in the Alex Jones defamation trial got into a heated discussion after court wrapped and the jury had been sent home on Wednesday.

Jones is facing a lawsuit from the families of Sandy Hook victims who are seeking damages after the far-right radio host spread theories that the entire shooting back in 2012 was a hoax.

The debacle began shortly before court adjourned yesterday. According to the Austin American-Statesman, Jones’s lawyer, F. Andino Reynal asked to submit an Info-Wars video to the record. The attorney for the Sandy Hook families, Mark Bankston, objected, saying the video contained hearsay and didn’t pertain to the trial.

As the disagreement continued, Judge Maya Guerra Gamble, dismissed the jury for the day and eventually left the courtroom herself.

Tension ran high as Bankston repeatedly asked Jones’s lawyer, “Will you talk to me? Will you talk to me?”

Reynal flipped his middle finger up to Bankston immediately before a mediator stepped in to try to calm the situation, suggesting a phone call may be easier to settle the situation after allowing time for everyone to cool down.

“Sounds like a good idea,” said Bankston.

Reynal then began targeting the mediator for meddling in the situation, “We’re having a fight right now.”

On Thursday morning before court began, Judge Gamble addressed both men, saying, “The next time anyone wants to have an argument, you take it outside. You do not have it in here.”

Reynal apologized for his behavior and claims to have sent an apology email to Bankston.

Thursday, Jones’s defamation trial entered day three.

