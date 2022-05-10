Alisyn Camerota Jokes Elon Musk Can ‘Escape to Space’ With Trump Back on Twitter: ‘Earthlings Will Have to Deal With This’

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota said Elon Musk can simply “escape to space” if he buys Twitter and reinstates former President Donald Trump.

The CNN host joked that while the SpaceX CEO can jettison off to outer space, the rest of the “earthlings” will be left to deal with Trump’s presence on the platform alone.

Earlier in the day, Musk criticized Twitter’s January 2021 decision to ban the then-sitting U.S. president.

“I think it was a morally bad decision to be clear and foolish in the extreme,” Musk said Tuesday. “I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake… It alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice.”

“I guess the answer is I would reverse the perma-ban,” Musk said.

On Newsroom with Victor Blackwell and Camerota, Brian Stelter weighed in on Musk’s comments.

Stelter reminded CNN’s audience Trump was banned by Twitter following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The platform expressed concerns Trump might stoke further violence.

“Twitter decided to ban Trump permanently because of the risk he would continue to incite violence,” Stelter said.

Stelter further noted that Musk, if he buys Twitter as is expected, said Tuesday he favors a “time out” approach for accounts accused of posting extreme content, rather than bans.

He also questioned whether returning to the platform would help or hurt Trump politically.

“Will Trump benefit from being able to tweet again, or will it actually hurt him?” Stelter asked, before concluding, “I don’t think any of us have any idea.”

Camerota replied by making a joke at the expense of both Trump and Musk.

“I think that Elon Musk just knows that he himself can escape to space, and the rest of us earthlings will have to deal with this,” Camerota said. “That’s my take on it.”

Watch above, via CNN.

