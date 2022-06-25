Ana Navarro Spars With Alice Stewart Over Dobbs: ‘You Have No Damn Right to Tell Them What They Should do With Their Bodies’

CNN Newsroom got heated Friday afternoon when host Alisyn Camerota mediated a tense conversation between CNN commentators Ana Navarro and Alice Stewart regarding the Supreme Court decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The 5-4 ruling was announced Friday morning in an opinion from the Supreme Court, in which the decision effectively strikes down the legal precedent of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. This leaves the legality of abortion to individual state discretion, altering the environment surrounding reproductive healthcare across the country.

Camerota began the discussion Friday afternoon by acknowledging that both CNN commentators consider themselves to be aligned with the Republican Party, highlighting their difference in opinion on this controversial issue.

The host turned to Stewart first who considers this ruling a ‘victory’ for those active in the pro-life movement. The commentator argues that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”

Stewart continued that “it’s time to put this decision of life, against abortion, away from unelected judges,” arguing that “it’s time to put this decision back in the hands of people at the state level.”

“So, those closest to the people across this country will now have the opportunity to weigh in on this very controversial and emotional topic.”

Navarro then started her arguments assertively saying, “So apparently, states are allowed to regulate my uterus but not guns that kill people,” touching on the Supreme Court decision New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen that was announced the day prior, striking down a New York state law that required concealed carry permits show “proper cause” as justification.

“I have a very hard time with the inconsistency and cherry-picking of what makes states’ rights,” said Navarro.

The CNN commentator continued, “Look, I am Catholic. I fully respect people who are against abortion. But if you are against abortion, then don’t have an abortion.”

“We live in a country where there is supposed to be separation between church and state and I should not be imposing my Catholic values on any other American,” Navarro argued.

Camerota asked Stewart about what she called the “practical” side of the debate.

“Who will support these hundreds of thousands of unwanted babies when they are forced to be born,” asked Camerota. “In these Republican-led, you know, more red states, will they expand the social safety net? Who will pay the medical bills, the housing bills of these children? How will that work?”

Stewart replied that a lot has to be “worked out” at the state level, but stressed there are private organizations already existing to help in those situations. When Camerota brought up children with disabilities, Stewart addressed the faith issue again.

Stewart chimed in acknowledging that “Ana is a woman of faith. She has a huge heart,” yet arguing that “the Catholic faith believes in life, and supports the sanctity of life.” She continued that she does not understand “how you can say on one hand you support life, yet you’re fine with a woman’s decision to choose abortion.”

Navarro fought back against Stewart’s assertion, “Why can I be Catholic and still think this is a wrong decision? Because I’m American.”

“But there’s a lot of Americans who are not Catholic,” said Navarro, raising her voice passionately.

“And you have no damn right to tell them what they should do with their body. Nobody does.”

