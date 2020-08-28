Anderson Cooper Shuts Down CNN Panel Fracas on Trump’s Rhetoric: ‘One of Those People Just Killed Two Human Beings’

A CNN panel discussion following President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech that closed the RNC got particularly heated when host Anderson Cooper shut down David Urban’s defense of Trump and his base of supporters.

In this episode of CNN’s “Panelists Yell Over Each other,” reliable Trump critics Van Jones and Jennifer Granholm blasted the president for ginning up divisive animus with irresponsible rhetoric. When challenged by Urban, Granholm cited a study that showed over 50 instances of hate crimes in which an assailant cited President Donald Trump, which did not happen under Obama or Bush.

Urban agreed that violent attacks motivated by politics were never a good thing. He then shot back that, in his view, it wasn’t the Trump supporters that were violently looting cities amid the civil unrest, most recently in response to the recent shooting of Travis Blake. “I don’t see any of those people burning buildings and looting,” an aggrieved Urban shouted back to Granholm, in an apparent reference to Trump’s base of supporters.

It was at this point that Cooper interceded to remind the conservative panelist about allegations against Kyle Rittenhouse.

“David, one of ‘those people,’ a 17-year-old, killed two human beings. I know you care a lot about property, but human life actually matters too,” Cooper said.

The alleged shooter is reportedly a supporter of Trump, having attended a political rally for the president in January.

Urban seemed to be caught a bit off guard and immediately agreed that he also condemned the killings, adding “that person should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Early reviews of President Trump’s 70+ minute nomination speech on the South Lawn of the White House Thursday night were mixed. But cable news programming got considerably more entertaining after it wrapped, which you can watch above via CNN.

