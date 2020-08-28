President Donald Trump’s decision to deliver his Republican National Convention speech on the South Lawn of the White House has been met with derision across the political spectrum. But in spite of — or perhaps because of — the criticism, the president opted to close out the event with a personal flourish likely to draw even more scorn.

Following the president’s 70-minute speech on Thursday night, a fireworks display commenced on the National Mall. And at one point, the president’s name was spelled out.

The display was met with boisterous cheers by the crowd assembled on the South Lawn.

The White House has repeatedly dismissed criticisms that Thursday night’s speech violated the Hatch Act — which is designed to prevent government officials from using public platforms and powers for political purposes.

“Nobody outside of the beltway really cares,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said earlier this week.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

