MSNBC’s Joy Reid held nothing back in a relentlessly tough analysis of President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention acceptance speech, likening the president’s tone to infamous dictators and blasting the moment as “repugnant.”

Late on Thursday night just minutes after he colleague Rachel Maddow panned Trump’s long, laundry list-like address, Reid reprised some of the “monarchy” criticisms she lobbed at the convention after First Lady Melania Trump’s speech on Tuesday night took advantage fo the White House for RNC pageantry.

As I’m watching this, I’m thinking Fidel Castro, Julius Caesar, Mobotu Sese Seko,” Reid began, listing three of history’s most well-down tyrants. “That was not an American president giving an acceptance speech. That was a monarch. It was — it was very much like what Castro used to do. An hour and ten minutes that clocked in.”

“It wasn’t a usual Trump speech with his ad libs. He did the sort of humor thrown into it. He was — he said, the fact is I’m here, and they’re not. He made the White House into the Trump Palace,” Reid added, before amping up the drama even more, imagining the end of democracy in America with the Trump permanently moving into the White House and never leaving.

“If we become the old [Democratic Republic of Congo], you know, or we become what Brazil is now, if we just fall as a democracy, tonight is what it will look like,” Reid warned. “This is what it will look like to have a decrepit, corrupt monarch. This was a crime. Every cabinet member that was sitting there, was violating the Hatch Act. Ivanka Trump was violating the Hatch Act. This was repugnant to see a campaign sign festooned on our property, on the White House, with a big iron gate outside so that the people can’t even come in. This was repugnant. This would be the end of America.If this is what we’re going to be, this won’t be a democracy. That’s a monarchy. It was repugnant. Sorry.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

