Andrew Gillum Comes Out as Bisexual in Candid Interview About Miami Hotel Room Incident

Former Mayor of Tallahassee and ex-CNN contributor Andrew Gillum came out as bisexual during an interview with Tamron Hall where he spoke candidly about being found found naked and inebriated in a Miami hotel room with another man who had overdosed earlier this year.

Gillum told Hall that he “went down to Miami a day early” before a wedding “because my staff in Miami put together some meetings that they wanted me to do.”

The former mayor then explained that, after a day of drinking, he traveled to the place of an acquaintance he had not known for very long and had “another drink.”

“This one is prepared for me, and the last memory I have is sitting there drinking,” he recalled, adding, “The next memory that I have is I am in a bathroom with no clothes on with five police officers and the EMT worker said, ‘Your friend had an overdose.'”

“When I heard ‘overdose’ I thought dead, and they asked me, ‘Did you take anything?’ and I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t take anything, I was drinking earlier but that was it.’ He says, ‘Are you aware that you have been vomiting? That you could’ve choked on your vomit?’ I said no,” Gillum detailed, claiming, “I have no idea what happened with three hours.”

Hall then said, “You and I both know that people are waiting for me to ask you about this relationship with this person. I’m struggling with it, and I’ve told you that, because I think to ask you if you are gay or if this was a relationship causes us to lose the focus of what the point of this is for me. Because being gay is not a disqualifier.”

“I would say the reason why I went to that room is probably no different than how anybody might communicate with someone they are in a friendship, relationship, whatever with. I understand very well what people assume about that,” Gillum replied. “When that photo came out, I didn’t recognize the person on the floor. That was not pornography, that was not a sex act, that was not anything more than a person being at their most vulnerable state, unconscious, having given no consent. And someone decided to use a moment where I was literally lying in my own vomit.”

“So the truth is that, Tamron, everyone believes the absolute worst about that day. At this stage, I don’t have anything else to have to conceal. I literally got broken down to my most bare place,” he continued. “To the place where I wasn’t even sure that I wanted to live. Not because of what I had done, but because of everything that was being said about me.”

Gillum claimed that “what was most hurtful was this belief that I was somehow living a lie in my marriage and in my family.”

“That was the most hurtful to me because I believe we’re all entitled to mistakes, and I believe we’re entitled to those mistakes without having every other respectable and redeeming part of our lives invalidated, and I felt like the love that I have between my wife and I, my family, but most important the authenticity that I was trying to lead with was all in question at this point,” he declared. “And not even in question anymore, something else had been assumed about that.”

Gillum then addressed the questions over his sexuality, commenting, “And to be very honest with you, and you didn’t ask the question, you put it out there, is whether or not I identify as gay, and the answer is I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual, and that is something I have never shared publicly before.”

Watch above via the Tamron Hall Show.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]