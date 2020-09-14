Washington Post book critic Carlos Lozada trashed President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen following the publication of his new book ,Disloyal.

In a review for the Post, Lozada compared Cohen’s book — which was released last week — unfavorably to Trump’s 1987 Art of the Deal, calling it a “revolting, contradictory, redundant and transparently faux-penitent memoir.”

“More than a portrait of Trump, this book is a self-portrait of the real real Michael Cohen, of a yes (sir) man who came to conflate himself with his Boss, who cannot bring himself to fully abandon him,” Lozada wrote, adding, “The whole thing is written as a lament — but it’s really a lament that it’s over, a lament that he got caught.”

Lozada claimed the book contains “layers of grossness,” and argued that Cohen — who had to “write portions of this book from the Otisville federal prison in Upstate New York” — “had the time of his life working for Trump, and he would be there still enjoying himself, qualms-free, if the FBI had not come knocking on his door.”

He criticized Cohen for still expressing “affection” for Trump in the book, despite Trump allegedly ‘ogling’ Cohen’s minor daughter and abandoning him after promising to help following the FBI raid, and observed, “He just can’t quit Trump, even though Trump long ago quit him.”

