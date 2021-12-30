Anthony Fauci Reprimands Parents Refusing to Get Their Kids Vaccinated: ‘It’s the Responsibility of the Parent to Protect Their Child’

Dr. Anthony Fauci took a frank approach as he remarked that rising numbers of children getting severely ill from Covid can be avoided if parents get their kids vaccinated.

The Biden administration chief medical advisor spoke to Adrienne Bankert on NewsNation’s Morning in America, where the conversation gravitated around the CDC’s new recommendation that people who test positive for the coronavirus only need to quarantine for 5 days. Since the Omicron variant is currently surging throughout the country, Fauci explained that the new guidelines were the CDC’s attempt to balance the need to keep society functional while having people isolate when they are in the most contagious stage of their illness.

During the interview, Fauci was questioned on those who find it “dangerous” to reduce the isolation time from 10 to 5 days. Fauci admitted that the new guidance “may not have been as communicated as well by the CDC when they came out with it,” but he stood by the CDC’s recommendation for people to isolate long enough for their Covid transmission likelihood starts to drop.

As Fauci spoke of how the Covid health crisis remains a pandemic because of how many people remain unvaccinated, Bankert turned the conversation towards the escalating percentage of children who’ve been hospitalized for Covid.

“A lot of parents aren’t quite seeing the justification to get their children vaccinated,” she said. “Still, even with all of this admonition and encouragement from the medical community, because they just don’t see the numbers adding up. What do you say to them?”

Fauci responded that it “doesn’t make any sense” for parents to not get their children vaccinated for Covid like they do with other childhood diseases. He continued to emphasize that children need not to be seriously ill if their parents give them their shots.

If you look at the number of children right now going to the hospital who are in trouble getting seriously ill, you almost have to say it’s the responsibility of the parent to protect their child. It is true that when you compare the hospitalizations and severe illness in young children compared to adults, particularly the elderly, there’s no doubt that the likelihood of getting seriously ill for a child is less than for an adult when you’re dealing with Covid-19. But that doesn’t mean that children do not get seriously ill. And all you have to do is go to any pediatric hospital right now, virtually anywhere in the country. You see children there who are suffering, some even dying, who need not be in that situation, if they were vaccinated because virtually all — not 100 percent but close to that — of the children who are seriously ill in a hospital from COVID-19 are children whose parents decided they did not want to vaccinate them, and that is avoidable.

