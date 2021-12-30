Only 21 Percent of Republicans Believe Joe Biden Legitimately Won 2020 Election, New Poll Finds

A new poll out Thursday found that only 6 percent of Republicans believe that President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory is “definitely legitimate” and 15 percent think it is “probably legitimate.”

Those 21 percent of Republicans were the only ones polled who believe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election over Donald Trump, while 46 percent said Biden’s win was “definitely not legitimate” and 25 percent believe it was “probably not legitimate.” 6 percent of those Republicans polled were “not sure.”

The University of Massachusetts at Amherst poll was conducted online December 14-20 by YouGov, which polled 1,000 Americans nationwide and has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Among all Americans polled, 58 percent believe that Biden’s election was legitimate. That total includes an overwhelming 91 percent of Democrats and 54 percent of independents.

The poll’s director, Prof. Tatishe Nteta, said that the results highlight the impact of disinformation on the electorate — the poll also asked questions regarding the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. The poll’s summary notes how allegations of election fraud also tie in with sentiments regarding the insurrection:

Republicans continue to defend the events of Jan. 6 and those who perpetrated the attacks on the capitol, with 80% describing the events as a “protest,” while the majority (55%) of all respondents of the poll use the term “riot.” While 62% of Republicans said the perpetrators were “protestors,” more than a quarter (26%) deemed the pro-Trump horde “patriots,” while similar numbers (27%) also said they were “Antifa”

