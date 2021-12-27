JUST IN: CDC Releases New Shortened Covid-19 Quarantine Guidance, Now Recommending Only Five Isolation Days
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Monday new guidance regarding quarantining for those in the general public who test positive for Covid-19.
The recommendation for someone to isolate is now five days, half of the initial guidance. This five-day isolation ends for asymptomatic individuals and should be followed by five days of mask-wearing when around other people.
“The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to the onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” said the CDC. “Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.”
Moreover, the CDC “is updating the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19. For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days.
“Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure,” according to the CDC.
Watch above, via CNN.
