The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Monday new guidance regarding quarantining for those in the general public who test positive for Covid-19.

The recommendation for someone to isolate is now five days, half of the initial guidance. This five-day isolation ends for asymptomatic individuals and should be followed by five days of mask-wearing when around other people.

“The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to the onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” said the CDC. “Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others.”

Moreover, the CDC “is updating the recommended quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19. For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than 2 months after the J&J vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for 5 days followed by strict mask use for an additional 5 days.

“Alternatively, if a 5-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure,” according to the CDC.

Watch above, via CNN.

