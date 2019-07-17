Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley struck back at Donald Trump together when they joined CBS News’ Gayle King this week to address the president’s attacks on them.

The four progressive congresswomen were on to talk about how Trump’s racist tweets telling them to “go back” where they came from, and King started things off by asking what they think about the president trying to portray them as hating America.

“I think America has always been a story and America has always been about the triumph of people who fight for everyone versus those who want to preserve rights for just a select few,” Ocasio-Cortez answered. “There is no bottom to the barrel of vitriol that will be used and weaponized to stifle those who want to advance rights for all people in in the United States.”

Pressley got in next to clap back against the “hateful,” “predictable” words coming from “the occupant of this White House,” which prompted King to ask if that’s a proper way to show respect to the Oval Office.

“He’s only occupying the space,” Pressley said. “He does not embody the principles, the responsibility, the grace, the integrity of a true president, and so for that reason, I’m not dishonoring the office, he does, every day. This is a distraction, this is a disruption on our leading and legislating and governing on the care and concern and consequence of the American people.”

The conversation continued with “the squad” agreeing that Trump is a “bully” creating a “distraction” to deflect attention away from real issues. They also defended themselves on the grounds that they were elected to shake up Washington in a progressive direction.

Watch above, via CBS.

