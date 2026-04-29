Fox Anchor Bill Hemmer Cuts Off Jim Jordan in the Middle of Comey Rant: ‘Everything You Listed He’s Not Being Charged’

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer cut off Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday as the lawmaker listed a litany of crimes he claims were committed by former FBI director James Comey, none of which were part of the latest indictment.

The Jordan interview came a day after Comey was indicted for the second time in less than a year by President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice, stemming from a formation of seashells that Comey posted and then deleted from Instagram last year.

Legal experts from both sides of the political aisle have since weighed in on what they consider a flimsy case.

When Hemmer asked Jordan if the new case is “stronger” than a previous indictment that yielded no charges against Comey, Jordan went on a tear, saying, “This is Jim Comey who started it all.”

He added: “This 10-year attack on the president of the United States on President Trump started with Comey and — remember, he took the dossier that he knew was garbage. He’s the guy who took it to the secret court to get the warrant to spy on President Trump’s campaign. The guy who leaked the memos and leaked classified information through his buddy Daniel Richman to the press. So this is that guy. And now he tells us, ‘Oh, I didn’t do anything wrong’ when we all know what this means-”

Hemmer then cut Jordan off, saying, “Everything you listed, he is not being charged.”

“I understand that,” Jordan said.

Read the exchange below:

BILL HEMMER: So this is what he posted on Instagram then took it down: 86-47. As we all know, 86 is an old phrase for get rid of someone. This happened on the beach in eastern North Carolina. But Comey, sir, was indicted a year ago and that was dropped. Is this case stronger than the one 12 months ago? REP. JIM JORDAN: Well, it’s is a crime to threaten the president. 18 USC Section 871. So you can’t do that. And he obviously did. Now, he tries to tell us No, no, no. He was just strolling on the beach one morning drinking his coffee and the good lord washed up on shore and the shells formed 86-47 and he took a picture of it. OK, that’s his story. I don’t think anyone buys that. But you can’t threaten the president. I think it’s important to remember this is Jim Comey who started it all. This 10-year attack on the president of the United States, on President Trump started with Comey and — remember, he took the dossier that he knew was garbage. He’s the guy who took it to the secret court to get the warrant to spy on president Trump’s campaign. The guy who leaked the memos and leaked classified information through his buddy Daniel Richman to the press. So this is that guy. And Now he tells us, ‘Oh, I didn’t do anything wrong’ when we all know what this means- HEMMER: Everything you listed, he is not being charged. We’ll see what he says this afternoon. JORDAN: I understand that.

Watch above via Fox News.

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