April Ryan Rips Sarah Sanders Over Mueller Report Revelation: ‘She Should Be Fired’

American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent and CNN analyst April Ryan tore into White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tonight over the revelation in the Mueller report that she admitted a claim she made about James Comey was not true.

To recap: Sanders claimed after Comey was fired that “countless” FBI agents lost confidence in him. The Mueller report says the following:

“Sanders told this Office that her reference to hearing from ‘countless members of the FBI’ was a ‘slip of the tongue.’ She also recalled that her statement in a separate press interview that rank-and-file FBI agents had lost confidence in Comey was a comment she made ‘in the heat of the moment’ that was not based on anything.”

On CNN’s OutFront tonight, Erin Burnett brought up the issue on how “she lied from that podium to the American people.”

She asked Ryan, “Does she have credibility left?”

“Not only does she not have credibility,” Ryan responded, “she lied. She out and out lied. And the people––the American people can’t trust her. They can’t trust what’s said from the president’s mouthpiece, spokesperson from the people’s house. Therefore, she should be let go. She should be fired, end of story. When there is a lack of credibility there, you have to start and start lopping the heads off. It’s Fire-Me Thursday or Fire-Me Good Friday. She needs to go.”

Burnett noted, “That won’t happen, though, Right?”

“You never know,” Ryan said. “The president doesn’t want the take the fall, so he may make her take the fall.”

Later on the evening, after Ryan’s CNN segment, Sanders claimed again it was a “slip of the tongue” but that her statement was otherwise accurate.

You can watch above, via CNN.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com