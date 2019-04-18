Sarah Sanders Addresses Revelation from Mueller Report: I Acknowledged ‘Slip of the Tongue’ But It Wasn’t Untrue

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders appeared with Sean Hannity tonight to talk about how President Donald Trump has been “vindicated” by the Mueller report.

When Hannity introduced her he mentioned, “You’re being attacked.” He’s referring to the part of the Mueller report in which Sanders admitted her comment about hearing from “countless members of the FBI” expressing support of James Comey‘s firing was not true:

“Sanders told this Office that her reference to hearing from ‘countless members of the FBI’ was a ‘slip of the tongue.’ She also recalled that her statement in a separate press interview that rank-and-file FBI agents had lost confidence in Comey was a comment she made ‘in the heat of the moment’ that was not based on anything.”

Hannity again said “the media’s attacking you” halfway through the interview and brought up what Sanders said, before talking about what he’s heard from FBI agents.

Sanders had this to say about her remarks:

“I acknowledged that I had a slip of the tongue when I used the word ‘countless,’ but it’s not untrue. And certainly you just echoed exactly the sentiment and the point I was making is that a number of both current and former FBI agents agreed with the president. James Comey was a disgraced leaker who tried to politicize and undermine the very agency he was supposed to run.”

