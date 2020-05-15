Art of the Deal co-author Tony Schwartz said on MSNBC Friday that President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic shows that he has “no conscience.”

He told Ari Melber that while being loved and praised is still a big motivator for Trump, the “deeper motivation is domination, is to win. And that is a function of the fact that he has no conscience.”

Schwartz even went so far as to say, “The deaths — I know this is extreme — the deaths don’t matter to him. If it’s this decision between saving himself and saving others, it is no contest.”

He said Trump cares about opening the economy soon “not because he cares about the people who are being affected, but because he cares about their votes, and he believes, rightly or wrony, that people are going to be more concerned with going back to work than they are with protecting their lives.”

Melber brought up how Howard Stern said this week that Trump “despises” many of the people who support him the most.

Schwartz agreed and added, “He hates losers. He sees the world in terms of winners and losers. The winners are Putin, Kim Jong Un, Erdogan, and him. The rest of the world are losers, including many, many people who have worked for him. If you now take someone who — a working class person who is out of a job or has a drug problem and you say that’s a person who may have voted for Trump, the last thing on Earth Trump wants to do is be anywhere near that person. It’s like that person has cooties.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

