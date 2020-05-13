Howard Stern called on President Donald Trump to resign during his SiriusXM show on Tuesday, adding that Trump “despises” and is “disgusted” by his own supporters.

“The oddity in all of this is, the people Trump despises most, love him the most … The people who are voting for Trump for the most part… oh my god, he wouldn’t even let them in a f*cking hotel,” Stern said. “He’d be disgusted by them. Go look at Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you.”

Stern slammed Trump supporters again, adding that he hates them because they aren’t smart enough to critique the president’s coronavirus response or to realize he is “disgusted” by them.

“I’m talking to you in the audience,” he added. “The Trump voter who idolizes the guy, he despises you, despises you.”

This isn’t the first time Stern has bashed Trump supporters. Last month, the radio host suggested that the president’s supporters “take an injection of Clorox” and “drop dead” after Trump touted injecting disinfectant as a way to combat the coronavirus.

Stern also called on Trump to resign and go back to his old life where the two could socialize at Mar-a-Lago, The Sun reported.

“I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say ‘I’m in over my head and I don’t want to be president anymore,’” Stern said. “It’d be so patriotic that I’d hug him and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do.”

