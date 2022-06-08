Bannon Guest Blames Cops for Capitol Riot Violence: ‘The People Who Were Violent on Jan. 6 Were the Police’

Jan. 6 truther Julie Kelly appeared on Steve Bannon’s War Room Wednesday and placed the blame on police for being violent during the Capitol insurrection in 2021.

The people who were violent on Jan.6 were the police,” she said. “The D.C. and Capitol Police were throwing flash-bangs and dowsing protesters with tear gas and using rubber bullets against them outside the building. Those were the violent people on Jan. 6.”

Kelly decried the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the riot. The panel will hold a hearing in primetime on Thursday.

“We’re gonna hear about Brian Sicknick again, who died of natural causes,” she said, referring to the 42-year-old police officer who died of a stroke a day after being sprayed with an unknown substance during the riot. “You’re gonna have more testimony from police officers and clips about how traumatized they were.”

Steve Bannon guest: “The people who were violent on Jan. 6 were the police, were the DC Metro and Capitol Police, were throwing flash-bangs and dowsing protesters with tear gas and using rubber bullets against them outside the building. Those were the violent people on Jan. 6.” pic.twitter.com/rrRSasWLDf — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) June 8, 2022

Kelly then said the committee is aiming to “destroy the Constitution.”

“It’s all performance,” she continued, “But it does serve a purpose as I said, to build up public justification to eventually bring charges against Donald Trump.”

Kelly claimed U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves had every reason to bring charges against Trump because “they have gotten away with everything to this point.”

Last week, Graves declined to bring criminal contempt charges against former Trump officials Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino after deciding to do so against Bannon and Peter Navarro. All four are defying congressional subpoenas.

Last year, Kelly called Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was beaten during the attack, a “crisis actor.”

Watch above via Real America’s Voice.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com