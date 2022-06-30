‘Beginnings of a Case for Seditious Conspiracy’: Bush Attorney General Says Trump World Should Be ‘Very Concerned’

Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales said on Thursday that Donald Trump and his inner circle should be “very concerned” about their legal exposure regarding the 2021 Capitol riot.

On Tuesday, former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified that on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump knew many of his supporters in Washington, D.C. were armed with various weapons. According to Hutchinson, Trump tried telling Secret Service to allow his armed supporters into his rally at the Ellipse that morning.

“They’re not here to hurt me,” Hutchinson recalled Trump saying. Later, he urged them to march to the Capitol to “fight” and to “show strength” while Congress certified the 2020 presidential election. Ultimately his supporters laid siege to the Capitol for several hours as part of a deadly insurrection.

During the hearing, the committee also revealed apparent efforts by Trump’s inner circle to influence witnesses’ testimony, which could possibly constitute witness tampering.

On CNN’s The Lead, Jake Tapper asked Gonzales – a former AG under President George W. Bush – if he thinks Trump committed a crime.

“Have you seen evidence or at least possible evidence that leads you to wonder whether Donald Trump committed a crime?” Tapper asked. “And if so, which crime?”

“Yeah,” Gonzales replied. “He knew the crowd was dangerous. He encouraged the crowd to go to the Capitol and he knew the crowd was armed.”

He added, “I think one might make the argument that there’s certainly the beginnings of a case for seditious conspiracy, obstruction of Congress. So, there are some things there that I think, certainly, Merrick Garland’s going to look at, in addition to witness tampering.”

Gonzales said it’s unclear how all of this would hold up in federal court, but said that “there’s a lot there.”

“I will say, I have to believe that folks in Trump world are very concerned and very nervous right now.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com