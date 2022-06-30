The Five’s Cable Record, Finnerty Pushes Lie, Dems Decry SCOTUS | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room



MEDIA WINNER:

The Five

The Five just made cable news history.

Fox News’ highest-rated show is now the first non-prime time program to win three consecutive quarters as the number one show on cable.

The 5 p.m. panel program edged out Tucker Carlson Tonight for the top spot in terms of overall viewers, despite Tucker Carlson topping The Five in the demo.

Largely thanks to The Five’s monumental ratings, Fox News ended the quarter as the most-watched network on cable and extended its winning streak over its cable news competition to a whopping 82 consecutive quarters.

According to data from Nielsen MRI, The Five averaged 3.3 million viewers and 461,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic during the second quarter.

On top of dominating cable, The Five managed to beat several non-cable news programming, including the NBA playoffs on TNT, The Today Show, and Good Morning America.

Even Democrats can’t turn off the largely right-wing opinion show.

The Five not only topped the charts with Independents but also pulled in the largest audience of Democrats on all of cable news.

According to Nielsen, an average of 801,000 Democrats watched The Five in April, just edging out The Rachel Maddow Show, which brought in 788,000 viewers who identify as Democrats.

The day after Nielsen released the quarter’s ratings, The Five’s Jesse Watters decided to mock women’s contributions to the workforce — making it hard for this newsletter writer to declare his show winner.

Watters may not value women in the workforce, and judging by the ratings, the audience certainly agrees with him. But there are at least three women on The Five whose contributions are really appreciated.

Plus, regardless of the content, millions of people watched — and that’s a cable triumph nonetheless.