The Five’s Cable Record, Finnerty Pushes Lie, Dems Decry SCOTUS | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room
MEDIA WINNER:
The Five
The Five just made cable news history.
Fox News’ highest-rated show is now the first non-prime time program to win three consecutive quarters as the number one show on cable.
The 5 p.m. panel program edged out Tucker Carlson Tonight for the top spot in terms of overall viewers, despite Tucker Carlson topping The Five in the demo.
Largely thanks to The Five’s monumental ratings, Fox News ended the quarter as the most-watched network on cable and extended its winning streak over its cable news competition to a whopping 82 consecutive quarters.
According to data from Nielsen MRI, The Five averaged 3.3 million viewers and 461,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic during the second quarter.
On top of dominating cable, The Five managed to beat several non-cable news programming, including the NBA playoffs on TNT, The Today Show, and Good Morning America.
Even Democrats can’t turn off the largely right-wing opinion show.
The Five not only topped the charts with Independents but also pulled in the largest audience of Democrats on all of cable news.
According to Nielsen, an average of 801,000 Democrats watched The Five in April, just edging out The Rachel Maddow Show, which brought in 788,000 viewers who identify as Democrats.
The day after Nielsen released the quarter’s ratings, The Five’s Jesse Watters decided to mock women’s contributions to the workforce — making it hard for this newsletter writer to declare his show winner.
Watters may not value women in the workforce, and judging by the ratings, the audience certainly agrees with him. But there are at least three women on The Five whose contributions are really appreciated.
Plus, regardless of the content, millions of people watched — and that’s a cable triumph nonetheless.
MEDIA LOSER:
Rob Finnerty
Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty took time out of his interview with Donald Trump to assure the former president that his election lies would make it on air.
The interview aired Thursday morning but was conducted on Wednesday — a day after Cassidy Hutchinson delivered bombshell after bombshell at the January 6 hearing.
Trump spent much of the interview attempting to discredit the committee and Hutchinson, whom he declared a “whack job.”
“The people were there because the election was rigged and stolen,” Trump said of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
“They don’t want to do that. In fact, they don’t even want to hear that. And Fox doesn’t put it on and, by the way, you people don’t put it on either. You’re afraid of being sued or something.”
Trump went on to predict that Newsmax would censor him when airing the interview — prompting a rather sycophantic response from Finnerty.
“They’ll probably cut what I’m saying out,” Trump said, later demanding, “Don’t let it happen.”
“No, no. Of course not. This will be on Wake Up America tomorrow morning,” Finnerty assured Trump.
Trump then told Finnerty to get the segment done “fast” before Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy could see it.
“But, they might cut it out. Let’s just see. I hope they put it on,” he added. “But this was about a rigged and stolen election that millions and millions of people felt is true.”
The interview continued with Trump reiterating his election fraud claims while touting Dinesh D’Souza’s widely–mocked documentary 2000 Mules.
Newsmax is currently facing a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for tying the organization to false and conspiratorial claims about the 2020 election.
